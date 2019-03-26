Curbing road crashes involves all stakeholders – Road Safety Board Chairman

Reverend Ismaila Hans Awudu, Board Chairman of the National Road Safety Commission, has expressed concern about the recent spate of road accidents saying the inputs of all stakeholders is important.

He said many deaths and injuries could have been avoided with what he called ‘a little human caution’.

Reverend Awudu, who is also the Head Pastor of the Yahweh Temple of the International Central Gospel Church, was speaking to the Ghana News Agency to launch the annual Easter Convention of the church at East Legon.

The four-day convention, which begins on Thursday, April 18 and ends on Monday, April 22, is being held under the theme: ‘Let The Blood Speak’.

Reverend Awudu said about 70 to 80 per cent of road accidents in the country are due to human error.

He urged road users especially drivers to adhere to the road traffic regulations and to avoid over-speeding and overtaking in curves.

Reverend Awudu said many of the fatal accidents occur during the night and attributed this to lack of sleep and tiredness on the part of the drivers.

He called for the re-establishment of Rest Stops where drivers and passengers especially those undertaking long journeys could rest.

Reverend Awudu said the National Road Safety Commission would to be turned into an Authority with more powers to ensure road safety.

He called on the Motor Traffic and Transport Division of the Ghana Police Service to strictly enforce the road traffic regulations including the wearing of seat belts to protect passengers in case of accidents.

The Board Chairman appealed for more resources for the Commission to enable it to carry its mandate to educate the public to minimize and eradicate accidents on the country’s roads.

Reverend Awudu urged religious leaders to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may tarnish the image of the clergy.

Source: GNA