IGP to post Commanders to new regions

Mr David Asante-Appeatu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on Friday said commanders will soon be posted to the six newly created Regions.

This he said was part of the Ghana Police Service’s initiative to bring policing to the doorstep of the ordinary Ghanaian.

He said this in his welcome address at the 2018 West Africa Soldiers Social Activity (WASSA) celebration in Accra.

Mr Asante-Appeatu said the posting of these New officers would ensure that the arrival of new political appointees to these regions was on a solid security platform.

He said the commanders would be assigned with the responsibility to conduct holistic security assessments in collaboration with other sister security agencies within those jurisdictions.

He added that the creation of the six new regions by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had enhanced the decentralization process, which anchored the nation’s democracy.

Mr. Asante–Appeatu said, the Police administration was poised to avoid delays in the promotion of police personnel, saying, “we will untiringly continue to roll out self-centred policies to ensure that officers who are due for promotion are timeously promoted”.

The IGP said the advent of social media had led to a better-informed population and improved upon crime reporting statistics, which had resulted in the building of accurate data for planning and operations, and helped reduce crime.

He gave the assurance that the police would rid the country of vigilantism and commended what he described as the unwavering political will demonstrated by President Nana Akufo-Addo in support of the police’s resolve.

Mr. Asante-Appeatu expressed his appreciation to the media for their support in educating the public on police work.

President Nana Akufo-Addo; Ministers of state, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries, attended the event.

WASSA is celebrated by the Police Administration annually to close off the immediate past year and to welcome the new one.

It also serves as a break from hard work during which stock is taken of activities in the preceding year to review lessons learnt and chart a new path into the next year.

The occasion is mainly a colourful one with music and lots of fun.

Source: GNA