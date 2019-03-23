I am determined to end acts of political party vigilantism – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, has reiterated his resolve to end political party vigilantism in the country.

“I am determined to end acts of political party vigilantism. Crime is crime. It has no political colour. The police should act against any person or group of persons engaged in unlawful acts.”

President Akuffo-Addo, said this, when he addressed the 2018 WASSA celebration at the Police Headquarters, on Friday in Accra.

The celebration was under the theme, “Consolidating Ideas against Vigilantism for National Security.”

He continued, “I have tasked the Attorney General to submit to Parliament as soon as possible, specific legislation to deal with vigilantism and provide appropriate sanctions.”

The President asked for the full support of the Ghana Police Service in the enforcement of the law and added, “we owe it to the Ghanaian people and generations unborn, to ensure the peace and stability of the country.

He said the issue of law and order was crucial to ensuring national stability, and the government would do all within its power to ensure, that the country had a capable police force.

Touching on other areas, President Akuffo-Addo said three helicopters were being procured to facilitate police work in the country, and that in effect, some selected police personnel were set to be trained as pilots.

President Akuffo-Addo said as part of measures to resource the Ghana Police Service, the construction of a new National Detective Training Academy in Kenyase Number One within the Brong Ahafo region, to rival the American equivalent of the FBI training academy was under way.

“We have promoted 1502 senior police officers and 18,853 junior officers since I took office in 2017, with over 2230 in the first quarter of 2019.”

He said the construction of 320 housing units for officers at the National Police Training Academy was also on-going.

President Akuffo-Addo said 4,000 police officers had been recruited into the service, with 2,000 already under training.

He noted that, “government has so far supplied 320 vehicles to the police service, with 273 soon to be delivered.

Touching on other areas, the President said police officers would no longer suffer delays in promotion adding, “under my administration, the era when an officer stays more than the stipulated four years without being promoted is over.

“Once you are due for promotion, you will be promoted.”

President Akuffo-Addo, touched on the welfare of police personnel and said going on a vacation leave was a right and not a privilege for police personnel.

He said note had to be taken of the fact that exhaustion could affect the quality of work, lead to ill health, and even cause death.

“If the exigencies of work prevent an officer from going on leave, it must be rescheduled,” President Akuffo-Addo said.

He noted that Police Public relations was crucial to effective policing, adding that without collaboration between the two, effective policing could not be achieved.

The President touched on some current unpleasant incidents between some police personnel and members of the public, and said he was highly appreciative of the immediate steps which had been taken by the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to address and rectify those cases.

He described as a good initiative, a security leadership development program announced by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, where workshops were being held for officers selected from the police and other sister security agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

“I encourage the Ministry of Interior and National Security to support the initiative,” the President said.

He expressed appreciation to the Ghana Police Service, on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, “for the excellent performance you put up at Tamale, capital of the Northern Region, on March 6th, 2019, on the occasion of Ghana’s 62nd Independence Day Celebration”.

The President described the performances as outstanding, “especially as this is the first time the celebration was held outside Accra”.

President Akuffo-Addo also praised Chief Superintendent Phylis Ama Tebua Osei, of the Ghana Police Service, for winning the United Nations Female Police Officer of the Year Award, for the year 2018.

He expressed sorrow at this morning’s motor accident within the Kintampo South District of the Bono region which claimed about 70 lives, saying, “last year, I set up an inter-ministerial committee, composed of Ministers of the Interior, Roads and Highways and Transport, to examine and propose measures to deal with increased road accidents.””

The Committee has concluded its work and made recommendations for the consideration of the Police Council, the President said, adding, “it is my hope that the recommendations would be speedily acted upon because the need is urgent.”

Music was provided by the Police Band, with Rev. Obaapa Christie and Kuami Eugene as special invited artistes.

The occasion was attended by Ministers of State, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Senior Police and Military personnel and several other dignitaries.

Source: GNA