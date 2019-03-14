President inaugurates National Population Council Board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office the newly reconstituted 23-member Board of the National Population Council (NPC), urging the body to ensure the effective management of the nation’s population.

The NPC Board is chaired by the former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku and one-time Deputy Health Minister, Dr Gladys Norley Ashitey.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo told the Board that its work was clear cut.

He said the Government’s strategic Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (CPESDP) had outlined clearly government’s proposed action on population and reproductive health.

The President said the Board ought to work to meet the targets in the CPESDP, which includes the reduction of growth rate from 2.2 per cent to 1.5 per cent to ensure the country realised its demographic dividends.

Acknowledging that the NPC had huge responsibility on its shoulders, President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that government would lend its support to the Board to make its work successful.

“I want to assure you of government’s support in this important task. It is a challenging one ahead of you and it is my expectation and hope that you will be up to it,” he said.

Dr Ashitey, on behalf of the Board, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the country and for the confidence reposed in its members.

She noted that though the task ahead was huge “we are encouraged by the President’s vision to give Ghanaians a better life”.

Dr Ashitey said the President’s vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid would succeed based on the human capital of the country.

She gave the assurance that the Board would work to promote the vision of the NPC and the broader plan of government for a Ghana Beyond Aid.

The members of the Board include Mr Kobina Esia-Donkoh, Executive Director of the NPC, Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah, Madam Faustina Acheampong, Mr Davis Korboe, Madam Mary Mpereh, Madam Gladys Ghartey, and Mr Nicholas Gyabaah.

The others are Mr Daniel Kofi Britwum, Madam Philomena Aba Sampson, Mr David Yenukwa Kombat, Dr Mary Amoakoh-Coleman, Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio, Madam Josephine Dokua Ami-Narh and Madam Yaa Peprah Amekudzi.

The rest are Madam Priscilla Anima Siaw, Madam Vicky Tsotsoo Okine, Madam Francesca Pobee-Hayford, Mr Benjamin Amponsah, Prof. Kofi Awusabo-Asare, Dr Kodjo EsseimMensah-Abrampa and Mr Eugene Kofuor Maafo Darteh.

The NPC is the highest statutory body tasked to advice government on all population related issues.

Source: GNA