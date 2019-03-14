Ethiopian Airlines Commends Ghanaians for their support 

The Management of Ethiopian Airlines in Ghana has commended the Government and the People of Ghana for the support it has received during this period of Pain.

The President of Ghana Nana Akuffo Addo was among the first Global leaders to send a message of Condolence to the People of Ethiopia on the Crash of the B737-8 Max.

Mrs Genet W. Michael, the General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Ghana appreciated the warmth and the empathy the Airline has received from Ghanaians who have supported the Airline over the Years.

“I have felt the traditional Ghanaian hospitality and love a lot during this moment of grief. I am really grateful to the good people of Ghana,” she added.

She said Ghana has been one of its strong partners in Africa and “we have served the market with the new Airbus A350 for the past year and do promise to always stand by Ghana as they have stood with us”

After the Crash on Sunday, March 10, management of Ethiopian Airlines grounded all B737-8 Max in its fleet until Further Notice.

The Airline has been operating in Ghana, since 1960 and has been serving the Ghanaian route with the B787 Dreamliner and now uses the Airbus A350.

