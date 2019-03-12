Mathematics is a king subject, take it serious – Dr Ayebi-Arthur

Dr Kofi Ayebi-Arthur, University of Cape-Coast, has admonished students to take the learning of Mathematics seriously because it’s a king subject that can be found in every course or programme of study.

He said there were no shortcuts or substitutes to the learning and teaching of mathematics, which he described as being used in everyday life and debunked the notion that mathematics was a difficult subject.

“Maths is used in our daily activities like walking on campus and others”, he explained.

Dr Ayebi-Arthur was speaking on the topic “Overcoming the phobia for mathematics” at Career Guidance and Counselling day programme, organised by the Old Students of the Abuakwa State College (ABUSCO) in collaboration with Eastern Konnect, a union of old students associations of Senior High schools in the Eastern Region, at the school premises, Kyebi.

He said mathematics was a gatekeeper in tertiary education and a necessary ingredient to climb the academic ladder and one could not do away with mathematics because it was one of the three key requirements of the WASSCE or SSSCE to gain admission to the tertiary institutions.

Dr Ayebi-Arthur, who is an old boy of ABUSCO, said the notion that it was only those who will pursue the science programmes needed to study mathematics was wrong because in every endeavour, mathematics was needed.

He mentioned that even in Technical and Vocational education training (TVET), mathematics was needed and therefore, urged the students to learn what their teachers taught them and don’t look for any shortcut.

Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Twum-Ampofo, Head of Environmental Health at the 37 Military Hospital and also an old boy, who spoke on time management said keeping time was about being disciplined and urged the students to be conscious of time to aid their progression.

President of the Eastern Konnect, Mr Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, urged the students not to underestimate any subject in school but rather approach every subject with seriousness and use it as a launching pad to explore their God given talent.

He said with the right frame of mind, everything was possible and urged the students to set their own records and break them other than following the pace of others, which often led to destruction and warned the students against the misuse of the internet.

The National President of the ABUSCO Old Student popularly called ‘Yaanom’ Mr Edmund Aidoo, said the guidance and counselling day programme was instituted some years ago to afford the current students the opportunity to know and understand the requirement for the different careers as well as guide them in that direction.

He said members of the association with different professional backgrounds come together and offer the guidance and counselling as part of their contribution to give back to the school and the community that nurtured them.

A video documentary of the life and works of Professor SKB Asante, retired diplomat and University lecturer and old student, was shown to the students as part of the programme, later career shops were held to afford the students one-on-one opportunities with various professionals.

Source: GNA