Electrician jailed 10 years for robbery

A Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced an Auto Electrician to 10 years imprisonment for robbing a secretary of her mobile phone valued GH¢800.00.

Fuad Mohammed was also sentenced to five years imprisonment on the charge of causing harm.

Sentences were to run concurrently.

This was after the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh had found Mohammed guilty on the charges of robbery and causing harm. It however discharged him on the charge of conspiracy.

Yusif Mohmmed a motor rider and an accomplice was also acquitted and discharged on the charge of conspiracy.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector William K. Boateng said the complainant is Mercy Awunia who is a secretary with Kwannor Consult Limited.

He said on September 2, 2017, at about 1500 hours, the complainant was returning from a wedding ceremony at Saint Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, Accra and had in her possession two bags and a mobile phone.

Prosecution said on reaching a section near the Nima roundabout, Fuad and Yusif who were on a motor bike with registration number M13-GR-2560 followed the complainant and held her two hand bags.

According to prosecution the complainant started struggling with them but Fuad got down from the bike and hit the complainant on the head.

The complainant fell down and Fuad snatched her mobile phone and joined Yusif on the motor bike as they sped off.

Prosecution said luck however eluded them when Fuad and Yusif ran into an oncoming commercial vehicle and fell off the motor bike.

Fuad and Yusif were then arrested by the Nima Police Patrol Team who were on a routine check.

Source: GNA