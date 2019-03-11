NCCE educates religious bodies, communities on corruption reporting

The Agona-Nkwanta office of the National Commission for Civic Education has undertaken series of education on the need for the citizens to stand up and report corrupt practices in their communities.

The project which is funded by the European Union was to help promote good governance, reducing corruption, improving accountability and ensuring compliance with the rule of law.

Mrs Faustina Koranteng, the Municipal Director of the NCCE at the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly told the Ghana News Agency that the project mainly focused on the whistle blowing to empower the citizenry to report corruption related activities to CHRAJ, legal Aid and the Police for appropriate sanctions to curb the menace associated with the ill-practice.

She said corruption over the years has contributed negatively to the under development of society accounting for three billion financial loss every year, monies that could have advanced the course of development.

Mrs Koranteng pointed out that her office has engaged religious groups and visited most of the communities and churches within the municipality to educate them on corruption as well as the various agencies that complaint could be lodged which include the office of the President and EOCO.

The Municipal Director therefore called on Ghanaians to speak up and resist any act of corruption.

Source: GNA