Ghana condoles with Ethiopia, families of victims of airline crash

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolence to Ethiopia and the families of the 157 persons who perished in Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash.

“Like all Ghanaians, I have been deeply saddened by Sunday’s news of the tragic loss of 157 lives aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, in Kenya,” President Akufo-Addo, stated in a message to the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deep condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased, and to you, Mr. Prime Minister, the Government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in these difficult times. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

The Ethiopian Airlines aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which was carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, lost contact with air traffic controllers, some six minutes after take-off, crashing near Bishoftu, southeast of the Ethiopian capital.

The immediate cause of the crash has not been established, but the airline in statement shortly after the accident, indicated that the plane was a new one delivered to it only last November.

The pilot, who had been working for the carrier since 2010, sent out a distress call shortly after take-off and was given clearance to return.

Ethiopian state media have stated that more than 30 nationalities were on board flight ET 302, including 32 Kenyans, nine Ethiopians, 18 Canadians, eight Chinese, eight Americans, eight Italians, seven French, seven Britons, six Egyptians, five Dutch, four Indians, four Slovaks, and two Spaniards.

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their shock and sorrow at the tragedy.

Source: GNA