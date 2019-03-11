My task is to harmonize with Ghanaians, Zimbabweans – High Commissioner

Mr Eric Odoi-Anim, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Zimbabwe, said one of his tasks is to ensure that the High Commission works in harmony with all Ghanaians and promote investments in Ghana.

This, he said, was to ignite and strengthen a communal and solidarity spirit in Ghanaians to come together to harness the country’s untapped potentials.

Mr Odoi-Anim said this at a reception held for the Ghanaian and Diplomatic Community to mark Ghana’s 62nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The event was attended by the diplomatic corps, international organizations accredited to Zimbabwe, senior government officials, officials from the host Foreign Ministry and heads of public and private institutions in Zimbabwe.

It provided the opportunity for a re-stock of the achievements of Ghana-Zimbabwe relations as well as a projection of the bilateral ties in the years ahead.

The occasion also created an opportunity for the Ghanaian Community to fraternize with each other and put their challenges across for possible solutions.

Mr Odo-Anim gave the assurance that the two countries would work towards developing a renewed bilateral partnership between their private and public sectors.

He recalled the longstanding strong ties between Ghana and Zimbabwe, which is traceable to the early years of the Zimbabwean liberation struggle and said both countries must expand existing relations to include economic cooperation and partnership, with emphasis on trade and investment.

The High Commissioner, who is also accredited to Mozambique, indicated that both countries had begun preparatory works on the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), which would allow for the pursuit of economic and investment endeavours.

He said Zimbabawe was open for business and that the steps Ghana is taking to move Beyond Aid would give enough impetus for an expansion of trade and economic ties between the two sides.

Mr Odoi-Anim urged the Ghanaian Community to be active participants in the drive of making the Missions work progressively and stressed the importance of adhering to the laws of the land of Zimbabwe.

He outlined some policies of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Government such as the One District-One Factory, One Village One Dam, the Planting for Food and Jobs, Digitization of Cities, the National Identification Card, the Paperless Ports Operations, and the Free Senior High School Policy.

Mr Odoi-Anim called on Ghanaians in Zimbabwe and Mozambique to position themselves strategically and take advantage of those policies, including Public Private Partnerships (PPP), and assured them of the Mission and government’s readiness to support.

He said Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive to boost Ghana’s economy, increase productivity, promote development and uplift the living standards of the citizenry.

“I encouraged you (the Ghanaian Community) to form a cohesive union and avail yourselves to the relevant developments, updates and information in Ghana and form a business associations,” he said while commending the dignitaries for honouring the invitation.

Alice Mageza, the Director for Africa, Asia and Pacific Department of Zimbabwe’s Foreign Ministry, said she was enthused to join in the celebration of Ghana’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

She acknowledged the excellent relations between the two countries and the need to compliment the cordial political ties by cultivating socio-economic, technical and scientific cooperation.

Alice Mageza expressed the hope that both countries would soon convene the Ghana-Zimbabwe PJCC, a platform which would create avenues for considering newer areas of cooperation for their mutual benefits.

She encouraged trade and investments in each other’s economies and deeper engagements between the private sectors of Ghana and Zimbabwe.

The High Commission used the occasion to display Ghanaian savories such as plantain chips, roasted groundnuts, chocolate, pebbles, choco milo and local Ghanaian beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic).

Source: GNA