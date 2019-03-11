Empower women to promote gender equality – NDC

The Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has called for the empowerment of women to ensure gender equality in the society.

In a press release to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD), they said it is the “sacred duty” of the nation to empower women.

The release signed by Madam Fafa Agbai, the Regional Women Organizer, said empowerment as an important component is the first step in ensuring gender equality.

It expressed concern on situations where women are sometimes treated as “second rate citizens” though there have been much awareness and acknowledgement about a woman’s contributions to life and the society.

The release called on men to realize and appreciate the strength and sacrifices of women and know that women were not only created to handle household chores or take responsibility of home and family alone.

It also appealed to men to support the career development of women and help in the home.

“A wholehearted support will boost their self-confidence and would have a transforming impact on their way of life”, it said.

The release urged women not to strive to bring their fellow women down the ladder saying “over some years now, women are responsible for the diminishing strength of other women, be it in the home or the work place.

“Women need to learn to respect their fellow women and encourage them in whatever dream they have for themselves”, it said.

