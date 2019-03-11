Kumawood stars promote ‘KKCG’ campaign

Some stars of Kumawood, the Kumasi-based movie industry, have thrown their unflinching support for the city authority’s ‘Keep Kumasi Clean and Green ((KKCG)’ programme.

“The movie industry thrives on a healthy environment, because, we actors need good settings for most of our shows. It is therefore, in line with this that Kumawood has found it most appropriate to partner the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for the successful implementation of the KKCG,” Emelia Brobbey, a Kumawood icon, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

This was after she had led some stars of the industry to embark on a clean-up exercise within the environs of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), as well as some officials of the Metropolitan Assembly also joined the artiste in keeping the environs clean.

The KMA had in the last two years been implementing the KKCG campaign in an effort to restore the metropolis to its once enviable status as the ‘Garden City of West Africa’.

The multi-sector program, being spearheaded by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, has so far received overwhelming support from corporate bodies, individuals and civil society organizations.

More than 70, 000 trees of varied species have been planted under the programme, while the KMA also engaged in efforts to create awareness on environmental sanitation.

Emelia Brobbey told the GNA that the local movie industry has been attracting many visitors to the city.

“This is why the actors are keen on portraying a good image of our environment,” she said.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi said the Assembly was using various platforms to create awareness on environmental sanitation, especially in readiness for the 20th anniversary celebration of the Asantehene’s enstoolment.

Source: GNA