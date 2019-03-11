1,600 farmers to receive solar irrigation equipment 

Skyfox Limited, investors in agriculture is set to supply 1,600 farmers with solar irrigation pumps to enable them to increase their yield and to produce.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kwahu Adawso in the Kwahu South District, Mr Patrick Apoya, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Skyfox, said the company is targeting crop farmers who farm along the Afram River and the effort is in line with their five-year integrated aquaculture and crop production programme.

The programme, an initiative of Skyfox, is being funded by USAID with support from the Afram Plains Development Organization (APDO).

He said the programme is in the second year and they have plans of dealing more with the crop farmers because the company paid attention to the needs of fish farmers during the first year.

Mr Apoya said the gesture would be replicated in Kete- Krachie and Brekuso to ensure that more farmers are enrolled onto the programme.

He said the equipment would be supplied to farmers at a subsidy and farmers would be given ample time to pay for the cost and would pay gradually after every harvest they make.

Mr Apoya called on farmers who have not registered with skyfox to do so and called on the youth to take advantage of the programme to venture into agriculture.

This, he said, would help create job avenues for them and would also combat the rampant rural- urban migration challenge in the area.

GNA