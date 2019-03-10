Rainy season has not yet began – Meteo

The current rains being experienced in the Southern part of the country does not yet indicate the beginning of the rainy season.

“We are currently in a transitional period from the dry season into the rainy season. Weather conditions that determine the rainy season are not yet established.”

Mr. Michael Padi, senior meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that whilst some in-land places like high mountain and thick forest areas would experience more rains than other areas during the current transitional period, that would still not be an indication of the start of the actual rainy season.

He mentioned parts of the Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region, Volta Region, Eastern Region, Brong-Ahafo Region, all in the Southern part of the country, as areas that would experience varied bouts of rainfall during the transitional period.

Mr. Padi said the actual rainy season, would be characterised by more violent storms, and rains would be much more widely spread within a given down-pour.

“Tonight, for example, it will rain over parts of the Ashanti, Western, Central, Eastern, Volta and the Brong-Ahafo regions on an isolated basis. This means residents in a place like Ahodwo in the Ashanti region could experience rainfall, while those in Bantama within the same region would not.

Touching on Northern Ghana, he said that part of the country was still dry and slightly hazy, adding that the transitional rains in the Southern part of the country would typically culminate in some corresponding cloudiness in the North, as well as improved humidity and reduced haziness.

The major rainy season in Northern Ghana is expected to begin in June, whilst that for the Southern part of the country is expected between the middle and ending of March.

He said farmers in mountainous and forest regions, aided by cloud formation could begin planting crops that required the kind of water that is characterised the rainy season such as maize.

Others could concentrate on drought resistant crops for the time being until the beginning of the actual rainy season, said the senior meteorologist.

Whilst Southern Ghana has the major and minor rainy seasons as well as the dry season, Northern Ghana only has a major rainy season, and the dry season.

Source: GNA