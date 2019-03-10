No Ghanaian on tragic Ethiopian Flight 302 to Nairobi

There is no Ghanaian among the dead on the tragic Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The aircraft with registeration number ET-AVJ heading to Nairobi crashed at Bishoftu near Addis Ababa six minutes after departing the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa at 8:38am local time, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

Awaiting further details to determine the nationality of the holder of a UN Passport.

Available manifest shows there were nationals of about 36 countries. Kenyan citizens – 32, are the largest number of passengers on board, followed by Canadians – 18. There were nine Ethiopians, eight Chinese, eight Americans and eight Italian citizens. Seven were French, seven British, six Egyptians, five Germans, four Indians and Four Slovaks.

There were three Austrians, three Swedes and three Russians. Spain, Morocco, Israel and Poland had two citizens respectively.

Belgium, Djibouti, Indonesia, Ireland, Mozambique, Norway, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Serbia, Somalia, Togo, Uganda, Yemen, Nepal and Nigeria, all had one citizen each on the flight and there was one passenger travelling on a UN passport.

Ethiopian Airlines and the Ethiopian Prime Minister have all sent condolences to families of the victims.