MP criticizes President for not highlighting kidnapping of girls in SoNA

Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe has faulted President Nana Akufo-Addo for not highlighting the issue of the three kidnappings girls in Takoradi in the State of the Nation (SoNA)Address.

According to her the kidnappings of the three girls in Takoradi is an important public matter which must not be relegated to the background.

“I echoed it when the SONA was read but the President did not mention it, you are having a public address, why was it not put on the front burner”?

Dr Bernice Adiku-Heloo gave the criticism when she spoke with the media in parliament on the celebration of the International Women’s Day 2019.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change”.

Dr Heloo also stated that the celebration of the International Women’s Day offers the country opportunity to highlight the need for greater effort in the quest to address the reported cases of kidnapping in the country.

She said though kidnapping has never been a common crime in Ghana, it was is becoming a serious concern in recent months.

“As we speak, the girls have not been released despite their families paying various sums of money as ransom to the kidnappers,” she said.

Dr Heloo also called on the Police to intensify their investigations to rescue the girls at all cost and unite them with their families.

She advised parents to provide for the needs of children especially the girl child so that they not lured on the social media by the kidnappers with material things such as mobile phones, shoes etc.

She urged government to increase public awareness on the matter so that parents can educate their children well on the issue.

Dr Heloo further called on the government to pass the Affirmative Action Bill and encourage the current Gender Minister to continue pressing till the bill is approved.

She said God created women and men with the same mentally abilities but only differ physically saying the equality women are talking about is not physical strength but the inner qualities.

She called on government to expand the social protection systems to enable more people have access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

Source: GNA