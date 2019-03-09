EC resumes replacement of voter ID cards

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced for the information of the public that it has with immediate effect resumed the issuance of Voter ID cards nationwide.

A statement signed by Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC and copied to the Ghana News Agency said any person who wishes to replace a lost, defaced or damaged Voter’s ID Card was requested to pay a fee of Five Ghana Cedis (GH¢5.00) at any of the Ghana Commercial Bank branches across the country.

“Applicants are requested to submit receipt of payment to the Office of the Commission where the applicant is registered, for the issuance of a new ID Card,” it said.

Source: GNA