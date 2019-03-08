Over 3,000 civilians visit Eastern Naval Base annual day celebration

Over 3,000 civilians, on Thursday, visited the Eastern Naval Base in Tema Newtown, as the Ghana Armed Forces marks its annual open day celebration.

March 7, has been earmarked by the Ghana Armed Forces as it’s open day, when they allow the public into relevant installations to interact, and educate them on its operations, logistics and equipment.

The civilians were made up of school children, and churches from Tema and its environs, residents of Eastern, Central and Volta Regions, cadet corps and students from the Ghana Armed Forces Training Academies.

Lieutenant (GN) Robert James Agong, Base Operations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the open day commenced at about 07:00 hours adding that the day was used to correct some misconceptions about the forces

Lieut. Agong indicated that because of the nature of their job, they are seen by civilians as very strict forgetting that they were just like them.

He said the public were taken through the various naval uniforms and accessories, demonstration of physical training, weapon display, and firing demonstration.

The visitors, after briefing at the Naval Base, were also taken on board two naval ships: GNS Ehwor and GNS Chemle for about 40 minute cruise at the anchorage.

Miss Naomi Boye, a teacher at the Harmony International School at Nungua, told the GNA that her school often visited the Burma Camp with pupils but decided to bring them to the Naval Base for a change to enable them have a feel of the sea.

Miss Boye expressed joy at the experience at the barracks and the boat ride and commended the GAF for the initiative.

Master Faustin Tchibozo, a Benninoise and a student of Andy Memorial School, Tema Community 11, expressed joy but regretted that he and his mates had to stay in a queue for more than four hours before boarding the ship.

Source: GNA