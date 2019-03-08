Eight Sissala East schools score 0% in 2018 BECE

Eight Junior High Schools in the Sissala East Municipality registered zero percent in the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results, according to the Municipal Education Directorate.

The schools were listed as: Du-East, Kungchogu, Pina, Kassana kuroboi, Nabulo, Bawiesibelle and Banu. Sixteen other schools managed to score in the range from 5 percent to 20 percent.

“These results are very bad,” the Acting Municipal Director of Education, Alhaji Mutawakilu Fasasi, said during the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary celebration held in Tumu, and called for shared responsibility from education players to resolve the poor performance.

He wondered why the pupil-teacher ratio in several of the schools was around 31:1, yet 50 per cent of the candidates presented for the examination in the Municipality performed poorly.

Overall performance score dropped to 42 per cent percent in 2018 from 64 per cent in 2017.

Komo Basic School, a hard-to-reach community which presented only three candidates came first, followed by Holy Child of Welembelle second and Grace provider placing third.

Meanwhile, Ghana Education Service with support from the Member of Parliament and the Assembly are embarking on a monitoring exercise to whip up teacher’s morale in the schools. The Education Directorate is challenged in terms of provision of curriculum materials, furniture, and infrastructure to the schools.

“The overaged pick up vehicle frequently breaks down and this is impacting negatively due to our bad results,” Alhaji Mutawakilu said.

He said lateness to school by teachers and teenage pregnancy were undermining progress of education and urged stakeholders to deliver on their responsibilities to improve the sector.

Source: GNA