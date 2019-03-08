Court remands robber exposed by gunshot wounds

An Accra Circuit court on Friday remanded one Joseph Kumah, who received gunshot wounds during a robbery expedition at Manet off the Spintex road in Accra.

Kumah was exposed when he went to the 37 Military hospital for treatment of his wounds on his mouth, jaw and neck.

His accomplice is currently on the run.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court adjourned the matter to March 19.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Patience Mario told the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, that the complainant is one David Sackey and that Kumah was arrested when the medical officer attending to his wounds noticed that his wounds were as a result of gunshots and thus handed him over to the Police.

Kumah denied the charges of unlawful entry, stealing and robbing Sackey of his laptop computer, six mobile phones, digital camera, power bank, all valued at GH?12,000.00.

Superintendent Patience Mario said Sackey is a technician and live at Manet Village on the Spintex Road while Kumah lived at Teshie, all in Accra.

The Prosecution said on February 2, 2018, at about 0215 hours, Kumah together with his accomplice armed with cutlasses and a screw driver, stormed the house of the complainant.

She said they used the screw driver to push the sliding door opened and entered the room where they stole the items.

Superintendent Mario said during the break in, Sackey who was watching them, and being armed with a Pump Action Gun fired unto them but the two managed to escape with the booty but Kumah was wounded.

The Prosecution said Kumah later went to seek medical attention where the Police was alerted leading to his arrest.

Source: GNA