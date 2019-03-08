EC praises women’s role in spearheading democracy and development 

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, in statement to mark International Women’s Day, on Friday, March 8, applauded the contributions of women towards the democratization and development processes of the nation.

In a statement signed by Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the EC expressed its commitment to supporting equal rights of men and women in the electoral process, in its role as Ghana’s election management body.

The Commission also pledged to support women, to stand as equal partners, and empower them to contribute their quota towards building a humane society.

“The EC stands by the United Nations 2019 theme: ‘Think Equal, Build Smart and Innovative for Change,” it declared.

“We recognize and salute all the men who have and continue to champion the cause of women across the country”.

It acknowledged the women who had contributed immensely towards making Ghana great and strong over the years.

They include the First and Second Ladies, Female Members of Parliament, and Ministers of State, Women in Clergy, Queenmothers, Female Entrepreneurs and Businesswomen, Market women, among others.

It urged women to overcome their obstacles by continually making a difference in the society through creative and impactful innovations.

“We charge our young women and girls to take up the mantle and rise to the occasion to do exploits and keep the fire burning”.

Source: GNA