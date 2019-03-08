Custom officer dies in motor accident

An officer of the Custom Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) stationed at Nkrankwanta in the Dromaa West District of Bono Region on Tuesday evening killed in a motor accident.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong,the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, that the accident occurred at about 1930 hours.

He said the deceased, Kekeli Debair was riding an apsonic motor bike from Nkrankwanta towards Dormaa-Ahenklro and crashed into a commercial vehicle that had been parked at the Diabaa forest Police check point in the District.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the officer sustained fatal injuries and was rushed to the Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa-Ahenkro for treatment but died shortly on arrival.

He said the body had been deposited at the Hospitals mortuary.

Source: GNA