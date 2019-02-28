President accredits two envoys

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday accredited two more envoys, one to Italy and the other to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

They are Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng who goes to Italy and Dr. Winfred Nii Okai Hammond who heads for Egypt.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra, the President administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy to both ambassadors, and presented them with Letters of Credence.

He congratulated them on their appointments and said they were chosen because they were eminently fit to represent Ghana abroad.

As the most visible symbol of Ghana’s esteemed standing as the beacon of democracy on the continent, the President exhorted the pair to safeguard, protect and promote the high image of Ghana at all times.

He entreated them to explore opportunities that would deepen the cooperation between Ghana and the respective countries that they had been assigned.

President Akufo-Addo further counselled the envoys on the need to maintain cordial working relations with the Foreign Service officers at their missions, and draw on their invaluable experience and knowledge to enhance their work.

“Your duty is to bond with them and provide them the needed leadership. They are useful people to you. They are professional,” he said and urged them to take their advises in good faith,” he said.

He asked them not to disappoint the many Ghanaians who would be looking up to them to address their interest.

Mr Hammond was grateful to the President for the opportunity to serve Ghana and for the confidence reposed in them.

He gave the assurance that they work hard to deepen the relations between Ghana and the respective countries they have been assigned.

Source: GNA