Increasing acts of vigilantism is a worry – NHC

The National House of Chiefs (NHC) has expressed grave concern about the growing acts of vigilantism in the country’s body politic.

Togbe Afede XIV, President of the House, said as custodians of the land, the chiefs are very much concerned about the recent spate of violent acts by political vigilante groups in Ayawaso and Kumasi, resulting in some fatalities.

He said these acts of vandalism are unprecedented in the political history of Ghana and if care is not taken, its consequences could affect the conduct of general elections in the country.

Addressing the first ordinary meeting of the House for the year in Kumasi, he said politicians should aspire for fairness in the conduct of elections, to help preserve the peace in the country to foster development.

Togbe Afede said selfishness in elections does not auger well for the maintenance of peace, stability and development of the country, adding that there is the need for Ghanaians to demonstrate commitment to the country and contribute to ensuring that there is fairness in the conduct of elections.

“Cheating in elections is not the preserve of those in government, but involves those in opposition as well, if everybody tries to cheat there would be lawlessness in the country”, he said.

The NHC President, who is also Paramount of Ho Asogli, appealed to politicians to focus on things that provide the right foundation for the development of the people.

They must create jobs for the unemployed youth to enhance their living standards so that they don’t find violent means to survive and cause violence.

Togbe Afede also appealed to Nananom to ensure that violence does not occur in their communities to help attract investors.

Touching on the creation of the new regions, he said, that would not affect the paramount stools which would continue to belong to the existing Regional Houses of Chiefs.

He commended the Committee of Eminent Chiefs and the President for working hard to bring finality to the Dagbon chieftaincy disputes by installing a new Ya Na for the people of Dagbon.

The NHC President appealed to the people in the area to come together to sustain the peace and ensure the promotion of speedy development.

Source: GNA