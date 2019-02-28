CID invites Ofosu-Ampofo over leaked tape

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, to assist in its investigations into an audio recording with security implications.

A terse statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G. Tweneboah, Deputy Director-General of the CID, asked that he reported to them, today, Thursday at 1000 hours.

The said audio recording has gone viral on both social and traditional media.

Alleged comments made by the NDC Chairman, as captured in the tape during a meeting with the party’s communicators, according to the CID, has security implications.

Source: GNA