Ghana establishes Council on Foreign Relations

The establishment of the Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana would deepen and strengthen Ghana’s foreign policy through the contributions of experts drawn from vibrant and dynamic society.

Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, speaking at the inauguration of the Council on Tuesday, said the Council would aid in building meaningful and productive relations with various international entities.

The Council is a think-tank on Ghana’s foreign policy and international relations comprising; diplomats, lawyers, media practitioners, financial experts, academics and other professionals who would aid in shaping and sharpening the country’s foreign policy formulation and execution.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the Guest of Honor, inaugurated the Council at a brief ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Ms Botchwey expressed the hope that the Council would further deepen and enhance the country’s admirable international standing and aid in advancing and consolidating the country’s hard-won international reputation and accelerate national development.

She said the wealth of knowledge and expertise garnered by Council members over the years would provide good perspectives on global issues and enable the nation to adequately engage international institutions and other countries in the interest of the people.

The Minister said it would ensure the nation spoke with one voice on issues relating to the country’s foreign policy and shift resources from peace building to human development.

Consequently, it would facilitate the maintenance of peace and security through the rule of law, human rights, democratic governance and dimensional human development to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and Africa Sustainable Development Agenda 2063.

Ms Botchwey commended the founding members of the Council for their foresight toward advancing the country’s foreign policy interests and said the Ministry and its missions abroad would work closely with them to push forward the interest of the nation.

Ambassador K.K Osei, President of the Council, in his welcome address, said the Council, initially established in 2009, would mobilise the rich and diverse pool of human resources in the country and beyond, to improve the understanding of contemporary continental and global issues, towards effective policy-making and execution.

He said it would also publish memoirs of retired diplomats and other professionals, books and articles on international issues and create a platform for visiting dignitaries to the country to share their perspectives on public and international issues.

It intends to undertake research into Ghana’s foreign policy and international relations and organise seminars, workshops and conferences on international issues.

The Council is modeled on similar well-established think tanks like the Council of foreign Relations in the United States and Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

The founding members of the Council are: Ambassador D.K Osei, the President; Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, the Vice President; Kojo Bentsi-Enchill,Esq., Brigadier-General Francis Asiedu Agyemfra, Abraham Agbozo, Esq., Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, Egbert Faibille Junior, Esq., Ambassador Lawrence R.A. Satuh and Dr Linda Akua Opongmaa Darkwa.

Source: GNA