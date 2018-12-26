FDA destroys expired products worth over GH¢40,000.00 in Wa

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in accordance with the Public Health Act to ensure public safety has destroyed expired products valued GH¢41,027.9 seized from traders in the Upper West Region.

The perished products deemed hazardous to public health included non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, toffees, canned tomatoes, canned or tin fish, milk, herbal medicines and other items.

They were seized by the FDA through an operation mounted across the Region to protect consumers as the yuletide gathers momentum.

The expired products were sent to the Wa Municipal Refuse dumping site for safe disposal as the official set them ablaze.

The Upper West Regional Head of FDA Albert Ankomah, said the products were seized after keen market investigations into complaints by several consumers.

The concerns triggered a full market operation conducted by the FDA who deployed personnel to the field to ensure that products being sold were safe for consumption.

Mr Ankomah called on consumers to be bold to expose those dealing in unwholesome or expired items by reporting them to the Authority for immediate action.

The FDA is operating with the Public Health Act, he said, and warned that anyone identified selling expired goods will face the law for risking the lives of the people.

According to the law, a person caught selling expired products could be sanctioned to pay GH¢25,000.00 for products with low risk and ¢50,000 for products with high risk.

They could also be jailed for a prison term of not more than 15 years and not less than four years, depending on the quantity of the expired products put in the market.

Retailers and warehouse owners should voluntarily inform FDA whenever expired items were found among their consignments for the Authority to arrange for their safe disposal, Mr Ankomah said.

He urged consumers to critically check the expiry date, batch number, labels of food items and legibility of the manufacturers before purchasing the product.

He also advised them to properly examine the product, its quality and expiry date before buying them.

Source: GNA