The La General Hospital in Accra on Christmas Day delivered four babies, three girls and a boy, and this was through normal delivery.

A Midwife at the facility, Bernice Nuerki Aryetey told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that all the babies and their mothers were healthy and doing well.

She said the babies were born between midnight and 1100 hours.

A first time mother, Mary Kuma, expressed joy and thanked God for the safe delivery of her baby.

Source: GNA