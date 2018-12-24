NHIA sensitizes clients on new App in Cape Coast

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has held a day’s sensitization programme on its new mobile app for clients in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The programme, which saw officials of the Authority marching through the principal streets in the Cape Coast Metropolis starting from the Sports Stadium through Pedu Junction, Adisadel and later converging at Chapel square, formed part of a national campaign to reach out to the public on the new card renewal technology.

Among other things, they educated the people on the application and benefits of the new app services to mark its 15 years of operations.

The Central Regional Director of the NHIA, Francis Oti-Frempong, addressing the public said, the initiative was geared towards increasing enrollment, reduce financial burdens and help attain universal access to health care.

He stated that the NHIA remained resolute in engaging all relevant stakeholders to sensitize them on these new apps to ensure a smooth roll out and implementation.

The apps allow subscribers of the Scheme to use the Short Code: *929# to renew their membership with any mobile phone.

It will also from time to time send SMS via the short code to members prompting them of their cards expiry dates, and also allow card users to renew their membership at their own convenience.

It gives clients options to check policy validity, renewal of membership, benefit packages, and the over 500 medicine list for only 1 Cedi per every renewal.

The innovation, which is free for pregnant women and the “poorest-of-the-poor”, according to Mr Oti-Frimpong, it will create an effortless and faceless simplicity in accessing NHIS services across the country.

“This innovation will enormously ease the travel distance, the hassle and time wasting, and trooping to centres, shorten administrative procedures and improve the database management of the organization.”

The Authority had earlier engaged the media to rake in their unflinching support for a successful implementation.

GNA