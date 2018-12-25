18th Moderator of Presbyterian Church of Ghana inducted into office

Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah (JOY) Mante, has been inducted into office as the 18th Moderator of General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG).

The induction ceremony was held at the Grace Presbyterian Church, Akropong which has the PCG branch with the largest seating capacity.

It was attended by people from the academia, clergy, traditional authorities and Presbyterian faithful across the length and breadth of Ghana and overseas as well as a high government delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Mrs Frema Osei-Opare.

Other members of the government delegation included Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development and MP for Okere, Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah and MP for Atiwa West, Eastern Regional Minister and Mp for Nkawkaw, Mr Eric Kwakye Dafuor, Mrs Abena Osei Asare, Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Atiwa East and Mrs Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, deputy information Minister and MP for Akropong.

Reverend Professor JOY Mante, takes over from Reverend Professor Cephas Omenyo to steer the affairs of the PCG for the next five years and comes with a wealth of experience from the Ministry and Academia.

In his address, the new Moderator stated that the church was not a place for entertainment but a place for divine encounter that would direct the focus of members of the church to do what was right.

He said under his tenure, he would adopt ‘one Presbyterian, one soul mission” to greatly improve the core business of the church of winning souls for Christ especially the youth.

The Moderator, proposed to set up an evangelism fund within the church to achieve that goal adding that as a “church we need to lift up the moral integrity of the people because if 70% of Ghanaians are said to be Christians then integrity and morality must be exhibited at every sphere of national life and development”

He said the PCG had been a faithful partner to governments for national development having invested in education, health, agriculture and the moral fibre of society and assured that he would continue where his predecessors had left off to make the PCG a Christ centred and bible believing Church.

Right Reverend Dr Sam Prempeh, who together with the Right Reverend Professor Emmanuel Marty past Moderators of the PCG performed the induction, and noted that the Church had a role to play in national development and so was every Christian.

Reverend Professor JOY Mante, until his election, was the President of the Trinity Theological Seminary, a member of the National Accreditation Board of Ghana, chair of the Ethics in Research Committee of the University of Ghana and was once the Akuapem Presbytery Chairman of the PCG and the Eastern Regional Chairman of the National peace Council.

He hosted a television show dubbed “In the light” on Ghana television and has preached and taught in several villages and cities in Ghana and he is the Co-founder with his wife of the Adom Foundation, an NGO which supports over 400 children and students in school every year.

Source: GNA