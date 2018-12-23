Some 16 companies apply for three oil blocks in Ghana

The Energy Ministry has announced that the Licensing Round Committee, on Friday December 21, opened applications for prequalification received from interested companies who submitted Expression of Interest (EoI) for the competitive bidding for three blocks.

The three blocks are (GH_WB_02, GH_WB_03 and GH_WB_04) in the Western Basin and direct negotiations in respect of two Blocks (GH_WB_0S and GH_WB_06), offshore Ghana.

A statement issued by the Energy Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said overall, 16 high caliber companies with proven track records submitted a total of 60 applications.

It said two of the applications were invalidated as they were for Block GH_WB_01 which had been reserved for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The statement said in line with this, 58 valid applications would be considered for the next stage of the process.

It said the number of applications received shows a high level of interest by international companies in our Basins.

The statement said according to Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Energy Minister in-charge of Petroleum, who observed the opening of the sealed expressions of interest, “the high level of interest shown by major International Oil Companies in our first licensing round is a vote of confidence in the Ghanaian economy under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“Government is determined to use a transparent process as specified by law to shortlist companies that have the capacity and will qualify based on prescribed criteria,” Dr Amin said.

The statement said the Ministry assures interested parties that whoever was selected would be a true partner to Ghana.

“We will collaborate and partner with them to explore and exploit the resource for our mutual benefit and most importantly the benefit of the Ghanaian people” said Mr Lawrence Apaalse, Chairman of the Licensing Round Committee.

The statement said the exercise was also observed by the Ghana Oil and Gas for Inclusive Growth (GOGIC) which convenes civil society organisations working in the oil and gas sector.

It said companies that expressed interest include Tullow Oil, Total, ENI, CAIRN, Harmony Oil and Gas Corporation and EXXONMOBIL.

The rest are CNOOC, Qatar Petroleum, BP, VITOL, Global Petroleum Group, AKER Energy, First E&P, KOSMOS, SASOL and EQUINOR.

Source: GNA