Revised National Youth Policy will be implemented in 2019- Okudzeto

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Perry Curtis Okudzeto, has said, the revised National Youth Policy document aimed at developing appropriate interventions and services for youth development, will be implemented in the first quarter of 2019.

According to him the review, which would serve as a roadmap to youth development in the country is one of the many youth interventions the government was using to engage the youth meaningfully in about 19 priority areas including sports and recreation.

Mr. Okudzeto, made this known in Accra at the final national stakeholders consultation on review of the 2010 National Youth Policy.

He expressed appreciation to the National Youth Authority (NYA) for rolling out such a laudable idea and said the consultations done in all the ten regions, would go a long way in helping to formulate a great and sustainable document, which would cater for the majority of the work force in the country, who are the youth.

“I must commend the NYA for the massive impact in youth related interventions they have been carrying out to see a well-resourced empowered youth, which included the youth in digital marketing. There has always been the need to align the existing youth policy to comply with the ever changing word, the policy was to be subjected to review every five years, but has not been so since 2010 and it was time to review it for development”.

He said the Government would make sure everything captured was implemented throughout the various consultative reviews.

“I must emphasize that no voice was too small when it comes to national issues and stakeholder consultations, but what has been done would create a conducive development program for Ghana to achieve a better fruitful youth.

“I must say that we would present the review to the Presidency and the necessary action to be taken and by first quarter of 2019, we would see its implementation” he added.

The national youth policy seek among other things was to create a congenial environment for equipping the youth with knowledge, skills, attitudes, values and ethics in attaining an empowered youth nationwide.

GNA