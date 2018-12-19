Massive mobilization in Oti ahead of referendum

Hundreds are massing up in the proposed Oti Region in northern parts of Volta Region ahead of the referendum on new regions scheduled for Thursday, December 27.

With barely a week to go, bus loads of natives from the enclave are arriving in major towns such as Jasikan, Nkwanta, Kpassa, Dambai, and Kete Krachi.

The pontoon at Dambai has increased its daily crossings with canoe operators also working round the clock to handle the increasing traffic.

Streets are alive each morning in the various districts and municipalities with health walks advocating for stated positions on the referendum.

Chiefs from the area and pro Oti campaigners are highly optimistic of victory at the polls, and calling for unity before, during and after the referendum.

The Municipal Organizing Committee (MOC) formed by the assemblies to whip up support for the Oti agenda, has been actively engaging communities for high turnout and yes votes.

Mr Daniel Bamease, Secretary of the MOC, told the Ghana News Agency that the target was a 95 per cent vote in favour of the new region adding that the Committee was hopeful that the turnout would be more than the required 50 per cent.

Mr Kafui Klutsi, Krachi East Director of the Electoral Commission, said the Commission was fully prepared for the referendum.

Source: GNA