Takoradi Port to become host to oil and gas companies

The Takoradi Port is gradually equipping itself in terms of infrastructure to play host to the many oil and gas companies and industry players operating in the Western Region as well as create jobs.

The search for partner for the development of the Port into an oil and gas hub according to Captain Ebenezer Afedzi, the Director of the Port was at an advanced stage, “Very soon, we will hear very good news in this direction”.

The Port would continue to be a main strategic support base for emerging industries in the oil and gas sector as well as fully support the current onshore explorations of oil and gas in the Volta basin.

According to the GNPC, six blocks have been earmarked for oil and gas development in the Western Basin.

Captain Afedzi at the 2018 Press Soiree to brief the Regional Media on activities and performance of the Port said opening up the Port for more and more businesses was on course to attract investors and enhance the livelihood of indigenes through job opportunities.

He indicated that the Board and Management of the GPHA were committed to developing the Port to become the best and safest in the Sub-Region with the many initiated development projects.

The total vessel calls have increased from 15 per cent from 1365 calls in 2017 to 1565 calls in the year under review with supply vessels call share representing 63 percent 983 calls, Port traffic also increased from 6,620,730 in 2017 to 7,262,880mt in 2018 while container traffic decreased by eight per cent.

Currently, the Black Ivy Group is to commence ground works on the 405acre industrial park, 25km away from the Port of Takoradi while negotiations were far advanced with the following companies such as automotive, chemical, appliance assembly, agriculture equipment, Bio Tech and Gas processing.

Meanwhile, DHL, Bosch and KNAUF have already been committed to the project.

The Takoradi Port continued to provide cost efficient operations in the oil and gas industry, “Recently, we witnessed the load out of the biggest suction pile (15.5 meters width) fabricated at the Belmet 7 yard located in the Port to Jubilee fields,” Captain Afedzi added.

The physical construction of the one-million twenty-foot multipurpose container terminal in Joint Venture ship with Ibistek may commence in 2019.

“With the signing of the agreement, I am reliably informed that Ibistek has initiated negotiations with world acclaimed maritime infrastructure development group Jan de Nul (JDN.

The issue of continuous breakdown of mobile harbour cranes which became a major hurdle for the port’s operations had been fixed.

Captain Afedzi stated, “This I must say impacted negatively on port operations particularly container vessel turnaround time. The good news is that, the situation is almost resolved and in the coming year the Liebherr Crane christened George Barnes will swing into full action”.

In a related development, the leadership of the Port of Takoradi earlier in the week engaged stakeholders, business entities and well-wishers of the Port to a stakeholders cock tail to also update them on the numerous interventions outlined to develop the Port.

After presenting the general outlook and details of expansion works, vision and targets of creating a regional centre of Port excellence, Captain Afedzi assured businesses that, “We are working to position the Port of Takoradi as key economic enabler not only for the Metropolis but Ghana and the Sub-region as a whole.

Source: GNA