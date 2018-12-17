3,000 trained former illegal miners to be grouped into community gangs

Three thousand (3,000) former illegal small-scale miners who have undergone training at the University of Mine and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, would soon be grouped into community mining gangs to mine legally.

This group is different from the 900 miners whose mining licences and concessions had already been validated to start mining legally on Monday, December 17, 2018 under a strict regulatory regime.

They would be given mining concessions to mine under strict regulations.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, a Deputy Minister of Information, said this in a news briefing in Accra on Sunday.

He said henceforth all mining should conform to the guidelines outlined in the new mining policy framework out-doored by the government last Friday, December 14.

Mr Hadzide said all former galamseyers who wanted to mine again should apply to the Vetting Committee in order for them to be trained and allocated a proper concession to mine in accordance with the policy framework.

He said the list of the validated miners would be published in both print and electronic media outlets from Monday, December 17 to 23.

The list would also be available on the notice boards of the district, municipal and metropolitan assemblies across the country.

“There should therefore be no logical reason why any person in Ghana should engage in illegal mining “he quoted what Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining said at the launch of the policy framework.

The Deputy Minister said anyone caught in illegal and irresponsible mining would be dealt with in accordance with law.

He said illegal small scale mining referred to as “galamsey” remained illegal and would not be countenance.

He said persons who wanted to mine should comply with the new protocols, to prevent a conflict with the law.

He assured of government’s commitment to work with all stakeholders and urged Ghanaians to support the continued fight against illegal mining.

He urged the media to explain the new policy guidelines and nuisances to the citizenry to avert any confusion and infractions.

Source: GNA