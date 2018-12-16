Ghana Armed Forces pass out 267 navy personnel

Two hundred and sixty-seven (267) out of two hundred and seventy-four (274) recruits have successfully been transformed and graduated into the Ghana Navy.

The recruits graduated after undergoing six months of extensive standard military and basic leadership training, at the Navy Recruits Training School (NRTS), Nuterkpor Sogakope, in the Volta Region.

The recruits – BT 81 – who were admitted to NRTS (which is under the Navy Training Command – NAVTRAC), from July 15, 2018, had undergone instructions in First Aid, Naval Stores, rope-work, fire-fighting, military laws among others, had five of them released for misconduct, whiles one of them – Frank Ayerh – passed away at the 37 Military Hospital.

The ratings, who exhibited great skills in silent drills at their Passing Out parade were cautioned in an address by Commodore Michael Kweku Addison (rtd), to remain disciplined and to refrain from acts that would tarnish the great image of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Commodore Addison, a former Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), was the one under whose command; the parcel of land intended for the NRTS, was negotiated for and acquired from the traditional authorities.

The Overall Best Recruit was won by Recruit Mensah Isaac Tweneboah, Best in Academics by Recruit Adagblenya Doreen Edem, the Wheel Award by Recruit Tweneboah-Koduah Daniel, CO’s Special Award by Alordeh Dickson and Best in Drill by Aidoo Nyarko Emmanuel.

Some of the dignitaries present were the District Chief Executive (DCE) and Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu, Louis Agamah and Kobla Woyome, respectively, the FOC for NAVTRAC – Commodore Eric Adu together with other heads of security agencies in the region.

