CAF to decide on new host for AFCON 2019 next month

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has said it has received formal application from Egypt and South Africa to host the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2019 (AFCON).

A statement from CAF said, and international consulting firm Roland Berger, would now review the bids and seek additional materials and conduct inspection visits where required on the two bids.

According to the statement, a CAF Extraordinary Executive Committee Meeting would take place in Dakar, Senegal on January 9, 2019 to agree on the new AFCON 2019.

It said a formal announcement would be made by CAF after that meeting as well as other decisions.

Source: GNA