Uneasy calm at Prampram following murder of Mankralo

There is an uneasy calm in Prampram, the administrative town of the Ningo-Prampram District following the assassination of Nene Atsure Benta III, Mankralo of the Area and acting president of the Prampram Traditional Council.

Some residents and natives of the town told the Ghana News Agency that they were shocked when news broke of the gunning down of Nene Benta.

Residents, who mostly stayed indoors on Thursday night, were seen going about their normal business on Friday morning while a few of them grouped discussing the murder.

The late Mankralo, who acted for years as the regent of the area due to the absence of a substantive chief, was reported to have been ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen in his car on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at about 16:40 hours when he was returning from a meeting in Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku District.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benewa Darkwah, Public Relations Officer of the Tema Police Regional Command confirmed the incident to the GNA and indicated that investigations were ongoing.

DSP Darkwah could however not confirm if any arrest had been made in relation to the murder.

The GNA gathered that the District Security Committee (DISEC) for the area were in a crunch meeting Friday morning to see how best to protect other traditional leaders in the area due to the existence of chieftaincy disputes in Prampram and Ningo.

Some traditional leaders in Prampram were said to have initiated moves to destool Nene Benta before his assassination accusing him of taking monies from one faction in the chieftaincy dispute with a promise to push their candidate to be enstooled as the paramount chief.

Source: GNA