Over 560 police officers to prevent crime during Yuletide in Central Region

The Central Regional Police Command has announced the deployment of more than 560 officers to assure the people in the area of their safety during the Yuletide.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said miscreants would not be allowed to have their way.

There was going to be strong police presence across the region – all public places, social gatherings and the roads.

Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Coast, she asked those out there to engage in pick-pocketing, robbery and other criminal activities to have a change of heart in their own interest.

The police would deal drastically with anybody bent on harassing and terrorising law-abiding citizens during the festive season.

DSP Oppong added that they would be ruthless with criminals.

As part of measures to maintain high security and ease traffic congestion during the Christmas, police personnel on some major roads would be beefed up.

There would also be snap checks to tackle the transit of illegal substances – drugs, weapons and ammunitions.

The police, she said, were also intensifying their undercover operations and strengthening the collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch Committees.

Together with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) they would direct traffic flow and scale-up public education.

She advised all road users to be responsible – abide by road traffic regulations to prevent road crashes.

She said everybody should have a part to play to ensure zero fatalities and injuries during the Christmas.

Source: GNA