Woman busted for drug trafficking at KIA

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has arrested a 30-year-old Zimbabwean woman at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for allegedly trafficking speedball, a narcotic substance with a weight of 7.5kg.

A statement issued by NACOB, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the suspect, Cynthia Lichonja, was arrested on Monday, December 10, by their operatives at KIA when she disembarked from the Ethiopian Airways Flight 921.

Ms Lichonja, going through arrival formalities had her checked-in luggage searched in her presence leading to the discovery of narcotics concealed in false compartments of her suitcase, NACOB said.

“The substance when tested proved positive for speedball, a narcotic substance with a weight of 7.5kg,” the statement said.

“She admitted that the suitcase was given to her by one Miss Patience, her childhood friend in Zimbabwe to be sent to an unknown person in Accra, adding that Miss Patience bought her the ticket to enable her to travel to Accra”.

The statement said Ms Lichonja was currently on remand in prison custody, while frantic efforts were being made to track down Ms Patience and her accomplice, to whom the suitcase was to be delivered.

NACOB advised the public to desist from delivering parcels for and on behalf of others, as it had been the conduit for trafficking narcotic drugs.

It also urged the public to voluntarily provide information to help arrest persons suspected to be indulging in nefarious activities, especially narcotic-related acts.

Speedball is commonly defined as a ‘cocktail of cocaine and heroin, which is injected to cause an intense high.’

Source: GNA