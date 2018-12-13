Video recordings of Aisha’s mining activities played in court

The video recordings of mining activities carried out by Aisha Huang aka galamsey queen and four others has been played and tendered in court.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Adaba, the case investigator tendered the video recording captured onto a pen drive in court when he continued with his testimony in court.

Led by Ms Mercy Arthur, Senior State Attorney, ASP Adaba explained that the area where Aisha and her four accomplices mined were in a deplorable state so the Police hired drones to capture the mining activities at an area known as School mu, a suburb of Bepotenten in the Ashanti Region.

ASP Adaba also tendered in evidence a request by the Police to the Registrar General’s Department concerning the business operations of Aisha.

The case investigator said the request by the Police was dated on June 29, last year.

According to ASP Adaba, the Police received a response from the Registrar General’s Department.

The court presided over by Mr Justice Ekow Baiden after subjecting the response from the Registrar General’s Department to scrutiny noted that covering letter from the department accompanying the response has not been tendered.

The court therefore requested the prosecution to produce the official covering letter the accompanying the response from the Registrar General’s Department in court at the next sitting.

ASP Adaba earlier said when investigations commenced on the accused persons activities, the Police visited the mining sites.

According to the case investigator, the Odikro of the area informed him that Aisha came with various documents indicating that she had been given mining concession.

ASP Adaba said later Aisha brought in various equipment to commence Mining in four areas at Bopotenten.

He said Aisha Huang and her four accomplices: Gao Jin Cheng, 45; Lu Qi Jun 39; Habin Gao 26; and Zang Pan 23, have been accused of engaging in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region.

Aisha, aka Yaa Asantewaa, has additionally been accused of providing mine support services without valid license from the Minerals Commission.

They have all denied the charges.

Aisha Huang, popularly known as galamsey queen and four others accused of engaging in illegal mining at Bepotenten in the Ashanti Region is on bail with four others who have all pleaded not guilty and are on GH¢500,000.00 bail each, with a surety each to be justified before the court presided over by Mr Charles Ekow Baiden.

The matter has been adjourned to December 19.

Source: GNA