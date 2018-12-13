NDC presidential guidelines petition has strengthened the party – Spio-Garbrah

The bold step by eight presidential aspirants to petition the National Council of Elders (NEC) concerning the unfair nature of the presidential guidelines has strengthened the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a Presidential Aspirant of the NDC, said by virtue of the petition, the role and powers of the NCE had been reinforced and not destabilized as had been described.

Speaking to journalist in Accra, Dr Spio-Garbrah asserted that the initial guidelines did not take into consideration the input of the Nation Council of Elders (NCE), as stipulated in the constitution but the judgment of the petition had re-established that honour.

“The GH¢4000, 000 filing was unreasonable and had no bearing on the benchmark that the party claim it was using to peg the fees. Also, the justification that they were raising funds was untenable because the pricing formula that was used to peg the fees of the lower level officers of the party more than doubled when it got to the presidential aspirants.

“People were trying to circumvent the Party’s constitutional provisions but the judgment has restored the respect of constitutionality in the party. It has educated members on the values and ethos of the Party, “he said.

Dr Spio-Garbrah, explained that the judgment had shown that NDC was a party that every ordinary member in good standing could afford to contest for positions.

Source: GNA