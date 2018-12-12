Ghana signs agreements for air services with three countries

Ghana has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and Bilateral Air Services Agreements with various countries for cooperation in commercial civil aviation.

The agreements were signed at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Air Services Negotiations conference, in Nairobi, Kenya, and will pave the way for flights between Ghana and those countries.

An MoU and an initial Air Service Agreement were signed between Ghana and Canada at the event, which would allow the two countries to operate flights between them in the future.

Ghana’s Civil Aviation Authority also signed an MoU with Guyana’s civil aviation authority for cooperation.

Mr Abdulai Alhassan, Deputy Director – General (Finance & Administration) of the GCAA, signed the MoU on Cooperation in Civil Aviation for the GCAA; whilst Colonel Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, signed for his side.

Ghana has also signed a Bilateral Air Service Agreement with Jamaica that could also see flights between the two countries soon.

Dr Meredith Hypolite Derby, Chairman, Air Policy Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Mining signed on behalf of Jamaica, while Mr Kwabena O. Darko-Mensah, Deputy Minister of Aviation, signed for Ghana.

These agreements could potentially lead to increased flights to Ghana, which would boost the country’s ambitions of becoming a hub in West Africa.

Source: GNA