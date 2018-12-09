Let’s rededicate ourselves to the vision of our nationalist leaders – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Saturday called on the present generation of Africans to rededicate themselves to the vision of the nationalist leaders, who, six decades ago, envisioned a highly-prosperous Africa with an enhanced quality of life.

He said the time had come for Africa and her people to work towards attaining the twin goals of guaranteeing the liberties and freedoms of the peoples and eradicating mass poverty on the Continent.

The President made the call at the opening of the All Africa Peoples’ Conference (AAPC) five-day meeting being held at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The AAPC, being held on the theme: “Africa Must Unite: a Mission for our Generation,” also marks the 60th Anniversary of the Pan-African Body.

It draws participation from the diplomatic corps, youth organisations, women groups, and political activists from Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America and the Caribbean.

President Akufo-Addo noted that 60 years on, the vision of an Africa free from colonialism, which was the main object of the holding of the Conference, had effectively been realised, and the Continent, the beneficiary of the work of the Conference, ought always to remain thankful for its intervention.

However, the promoters of the Conference, he said, wanted more than just to fulfill the dreams of political freedom and independence of their peoples.

“The promise, implicit in the drive for liberation, was that freedom would inspire the rapid enhancement of the quality of life of the African people, and banish the spectre of mass poverty bequeathed to us by the long period of colonial exploitation. Alas, that has not happened for a variety of reasons, some of which do not give us credit,” he said.

“Be that as it may, our generation has an opportunity to rededicate ourselves towards attaining the twin goals of guaranteeing the liberties and freedoms of the African peoples and eradicating mass poverty in Africa.”

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the process of rededication would involve a deliberate policy for significant investments in education at all levels.

“It would also involve policy for the structural transformation of Africa’s raw material producing and exporting economies into industrial, value-adding economies that can trade in products in the global marketplace at the high end of the value chain,” he said.

“It involves policy that will draw a clear roadmap for the political and economic integration of the Continent to enable us maximise our potential, and deal with the outside world on an equal footing.”

“These are critical challenges but ones we have to meet, if, at long last, we are to exploit Africa’s vast potential and enormous wealth for the benefit of her peoples, and not, as has been the norm in our history, for the benefit of peoples outside our Continent.”

The President expressed optimism that Africa had the capacity to attain goals and vision of becoming a great force in the world.

“I am confident that we can achieve this Africa, which our forefathers dreamt of, and for which some paid the ultimate sacrifice, if we work together…We can do it.”

Source: GNA