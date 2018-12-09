Accra Technical University to offer training in drone technology 

The Accra Technical University (ATU), will from January next year, commence training programmes in Drone Technology and 3-D Printing among other courses, Professor Edmund Ameko, the Acting Vice Chancellor, said on Saturday.

He said the University had held discussions with A-Tech Group Korea Incorporation, a Korean company committed to building environmentally friendly technology for sustainable development, to assist it to offer the said programmes.

Prof. Ameko said this at the 18th Congregation of the University, of which 4,113 students graduated, made up of 520 in Bachelor of Technology and 3,593 in Higher National Diploma.

He said a laboratory for the training in 3-D Design and Printing, Drone Assembly, Programming and Flight Training and CDMA Wireless System Installation and Deployment had been inaugurated at its new campus.

He said the curriculum for the Drone Assembly, Programming and Flight Training would cover Aeromechanics, Flight Simulation and Training, adding that the University was privileged to be taking the lead in those programmes in Ghana.

Prof Ameko said the University was pursing those programmes because the World Bank had indicated that drone technology is used for a variety of purposes including land administration, risk assessment, forestry management, urban planning and coastal zone management.

He said the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Madam Barbara Asher Ayisi, on December 6, inaugurated the University’s new campus at Mpehuasem in the Ga West District.

He said as the University was poised to establishing a Centre of Excellence in Agribusiness at the new campus, there was the need for the Centre to have an irrigation dam to support its training in crop green housing, aquaculture and irrigation technologies among other things.

Prof. Ameko commended the graduates for sticking through to the end with their respective programmes.

He said certificates alone could not get them good and sustainable jobs but rather “it is attitude, skills and competencies that put you in good stead to succeed wherever you are.”

Mr Wilmot G. Asumeng, the Senior Sales and Business Development Leader in Sub-Saharan Africa for General Electric, urged the graduates to define their own successes and not try to be like others because everyone carried a unique purpose.

He advised them to be humble in all circumstances saying that inasmuch as they strive for excellence, there is the need to guard against pride because “humility is the hallmark of successful leaders”.

Mr Asumeng said it was important for the graduates to challenge themselves and desire to learn new things everyday and never be complacent with their achievements.

Mr Mark Andy Xatse, the Overall Best Graduate in Bachelor of Technology, delivering the Valedictory Address, commended parents and the Management and staff of the University for their sacrifices, which had helped them to achieve the feat.

He urged his colleagues to be committed to becoming the best in every area of endeavour and make good use of the knowledge acquired.

Various awards were presented to graduates who excelled in their respective courses.

Source: GNA