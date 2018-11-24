GES dismisses 10 staff for misconduct

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed 10 staff members for various offenses including stealing and sexual misconduct in their respective schools.

Six of the teachers were found guilty of sexual misconduct, while three others were found guilty of stealing and one other, found guilty of defilement by an investigative committee set up by the GES and convicted by a court.

A statement signed by Ms. Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations Unit, GES, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the conduct of the staff breached aspects of the Code of Professional Conduct of the GES hence the sanction.

The statement said the decision was taken after they went through the due process at all levels from the school through the GES Council, adding that, the punishment was to serve as a deterrent to others who have the intention of doing similar things.

Those whose appointments had been terminated for sexual and immoral conduct are: Mr Vincent Nii Armah 0too – St. Francis SHTS, Akim Oda, Mr Kester Ansah Djan, Benkum SHS, Larteh-Akuapem, Mr Adjetey Anum James, Okumaning Ugars Basic, Okumaning E/R, Mr Bright Akpalu, Akwatia Presby SHS, Akwatia, Mr William Akompong, Nyankumasi SHS, Assin Nyankumasi, and Mr Robert Seppey, Adumanu D/A Basic School, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa.

The following were convicted of stealing by the Court and has therefore been dismissed: Madam Comfort Oduro Bruce, Ghana Secondary School, Koforidua, Mr Alfred Kumah, Regional Education Office, Koforidua and Mr Kwasi Agyeman, SDA SHS, Koforidua

Mr Wiayuga Mumuni, United Basic School, Tumu, Upper West Region, who was convicted for defilement had been dismissed from the service.

Source: GNA