Ambassador vows to go extra mile to deepen Ghana-Israeli ties

Ms. Shani Cooker-Zubida, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, has vowed to go the extra mile to deepen economic ties between her country and Ghana.

They were determined to share their development experiences with the West African nation, she added.

The two countries have been working together in the areas of technology transfer, education, real estate and agro development.

Added to these, are exchange programmes, and the Ambassador said, this could only continue.

She was speaking during a courtesy call on the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, at his office in Kumasi.

Ms. Cooker-Zubida said Israeli investors were eager to take advantage of Ghana’s business-friendly environment to put their monies in the economy – give jobs and create wealth for the people.

The visit was the first by the Ambassador to the city since her assumption of office.

She was there to explore business opportunities and to have first hand information about how Israeli investors in the Ashanti Region, were doing.

Ambassador Cooker-Zubida underlined the need for political and business leaders of the two countries to continuously engage – exchange ideas and cooperate for the mutual benefit of the people.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi said he was grateful to the Ambassador for the visit and expressed the readiness of the Metropolitan Assembly to forge stronger partnership with Israeli.

He spoke of enormous investment opportunities in the city and invited Israeli businesses to take advantage of these.

The historical city, established in the late 1600s, currently, has the largest open market in the West-African sub-region.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi said this had over the years encouraged vigorous commercial activities by both Ghanaians and foreigners.

The assembly was also engaged in programmes to enhance environmental-sanitation.

The MCE later received a three-member delegation from the Charlotte City Chamber of Commerce, United States (US).

The purpose of the visit was to identify business opportunities in Kumasi and to also rejuvenate a sister-city relationship.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the business opportunities identified in Kumasi by the delegation would be tabled before the Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte City, in the form of proposal for its consideration.

Source: GNA