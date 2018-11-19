Full list of elected NDC national officers

The Ghana News Agency presents the full list of elected National Officers at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Ninth National Delegate Congress, held from November 17 -19 at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra.

National Chairman – Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

First Vice Chairman – Chief Sofo Azorka.

Second Vice Chairperson Madam Sherry Ayittey.

Third Vice Chairman – Alhaji Said Sinare.

General Secretary – Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia

First Deputy General Secretary – Madam Barbara Serwaa Asamoah.

Second Deputy General Secretary – Mr Peter Boamah Otokonor.

National Organiser – Mr Joshua Hamido Akamba.

First Deputy National Organiser – Kobby Barlon.

Second Deputy National Organiser – Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon.

National Communications Director – Mr Sammy Gyamfi.

First Deputy Communications Director – Mr Kwaku Boahene.

Second Deputy National Communications Director – Mr Godwin Ako Gunn.

The National Zongo Caucus Coordinator – Alhaji Mamah Mohammed.

The National Executive Committee Members: Madam Evelyn Enyonam Mensa, Alhaji Adramani Haribu, Sheriff Abdul Nasiru, Alhaji Babanlame Abu Sadat and Mr William Wilson Agbleke.

National Youth Organiser – Mr George Opare Addo.

First Deputy National Youth Organiser – Mr Edem Agbana.

Second Deputy National Youth Organiser – Ruth Dela Sedoh.

National Women’s Organiser – Dr Hannah Louisa Bisiw.

First Deputy National Women’s Organiser – Maame Efua Sekyi Addo.

Second National Women’s Organiser – Madam Abigail Elorm.

Source: GNA