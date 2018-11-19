Asiedu Nketia wins landslide victory to remain NDC General Secretary

Delegates at the Ninth National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have retained Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as General Secretary of the Party with a landslide victory for a third executive term.

Mr Nketia polled 6,644 votes to beat his only contender in the race Mr Samuel Koku Sitsofo Anyidoho, who had 1,655 votes.

Mr Anyidoho on the behalf of all the losing aspirants accepted the outcome of the elections.

He pledged to continue working for the good of the Party towards victory in the 2020 general elections.

Other members of the newly sworn-in NDC National Executives include Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman; Chief Sofo Azorka, First Vice National Chairmen; Madam Sherry Ayittey, Second National Vice Chairperson and Alhaji Said Sinare, Third National Vice Chairman.

The rest are Madam Barbara Serwaa Asamoah and Mr Peter Boamah Otokonor as the First and Second Deputy General Secretaries respectively.

Others are Mr Joshua Hamidu Akamba, National Organiser; while Kobby Barlon and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon are the First and Second Deputy National Organisers.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi is the NDC’s Communications Director, with Mr Kwaku Boahene and Godwin Ako Gunn to serve as the First and Second Deputy NDC National Communications Directors respectively.

The National Zongo Caucus Coordinator is Alhaji Mamah Mohammed.

The National Executive Committee Members include Madam Evelyn Enyonam Mensa, Alhaji Adramani Haribu, Sheriff Abdul Nasiru, Alhaji Babanlame Abu Sadat and Mr William Wilson Agbleke.

Mr George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser, whilst Mr Edem Agbana and Ruth Dela Sedoh are the First and Second Deputy National Youth Organisers.

Dr Hannah Louisa Bisiw, Women’s Organiser, with Maame Efua Sekyi Addo and Madam Abigail Elorm, as First and Second Deputy National Women’s Organisers.

Over 9,000 delegates of the Party gathered at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra for the election.

The Congress, which run into the third day, was attended by nearly every key member of the Party who matters, including the former President Jerry John Rawlings, former President John Dramani Mahama, former Speaker of Parliament Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, the NDC Minority Leader in Parliament Mr Haruna Iddrisu, NDC Presidential hopefuls, NDC Members of Parliament and former Ministers of State.

It was on the theme “Together We Win 2020”.

Source: GNA