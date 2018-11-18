Israeli investors commended for investing outside Accra

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Ms. Shani Cooper-Zubida, has commended Israeli investors for exploring business opportunities outside the capital city-Accra, to open businesses in other parts of the country.

She expressed delight for the surge in Israeli investments, especially in the Ashanti Region and said that was an indication of the abundant business prospects, which needed to be explored by Israeli investors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Ms. Cooper-Zubida made the commendation when she interacted with journalists after visiting some Israeli businesses in Kumasi as part of her maiden visit to the Ashanti Region.

Among the Israeli companies visited were P2W, a water treatment business at Obuasi, the Prabon Greenfields Estate, owned by Vital Capital Fund, which has invested close to $30 million in 500 housing units.

She also visited the Kumasi South and Suntreso Government Hospitals, where the Israeli government through MASHAV, (Israel’s Agency for International Development and Cooperation), has built a Mother and a Baby Units.

The package also came with the training of the staff of the two facilities on how to reduce neonatal deaths in the Ashanti Region.

Ms. Cooper-Zubida said through the collaboration and assistance from Israeli doctors, the two health facilities had been able to drastically reduce neonatal mortality, which was very high.

She said discussions were ongoing to procure some new equipment and renovate some blocks for the facilities to help improve health care delivery.

Ms. Cooper-Zubida said Ghana and Israel had a lot to do together to advance the cause of their people, saying, Israel, which had a cutting edge of expertise in medicine and technology in agriculture, was ready to share its experiences to the benefit of Ghana.

She expressed confidence in the level of cooperation between Ghana and Israel and said she would work to strengthen it for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Source: GNA